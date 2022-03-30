‘Best player on the pitch’ – National media raving about Newcastle player after last night

Newcastle United fans are going to be excited to see just how well Bruno Guimaraes performed for Brazil against Bolivia last night.

The Magpies ace, a big-name January signing from Lyon, has long been a highly regarded talent for his performances in Ligue 1, and he should have a bright future at St James’ Park.

For now, however, Guimaraes is showing off his talents at international level, with Brazilian outlet Lance thrilled with how he played in yesterday’s game.

Guimaraes was ranked the best player on the pitch and was lauded for his “excellence” in the middle of the park.

“Very well concentrated, he played his role with excellence in the midfield, and was still fast in the play in which he assisted Lucas Paquetá’s goal. He scored a goal after the opponent’s hesitation and good exchange of Brazilian passes. The best on the field,” they wrote.

Newcastle fans will hope this does Bruno’s confidence the world of good and can help him start to show his best form at club level as well.