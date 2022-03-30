Manchester United’s interest in Benfica’s Darwin Nunez is said to be more advanced than Arsenal’s, as the pair up their search for a new striker ahead of next season.

This is according to the Telegraph, which claims that Arsenal are in the market for at least one centre-forward this summer and are said to be interested in the Benfica striker, who will cost around £60 million.

However, the paper also states that the interest they might have is understood to be far less advanced than United’s, who are said to be looking to play two strikers up top next season, in which Nunez could be the perfect partner for Cristiano Ronaldo, as reported yesterday by The Athletic.

For both clubs to stand a chance at signing the sought after Nunez, they will certainly have to finish in the top four, as there is also interest from abroad.

The Telegraph claims that a move to Spain, where Atletico Madrid have a long-standing interest, is currently the most likely scenario for Nunez. The Uruguayan has already played in the country before, spending a year with Almeria during the 2019-20 season. The striker joined Benfica that summer for a club-record fee of £20m.

Therefore, the last top-four spot is crucial for both English clubs should they want to sign the 22-year-old striker.

Ralf Rangnick’s side are currently four points behind Arsenal despite playing one game more, with Tottenham between the pair, three points back from the Gunners.

Telegraph Sport understands that Benfica are keen to reach an early conclusion on Nunez’s future, with the club hoping to secure a hefty transfer fee early in the window.

With that in mind, if any of the two clubs can start to pull away in the top four race early, they could begin negotiations sooner and gain a jump on any competition at home or abroad.

Arsenal will need to replace Alexandre Lacazette, who looks likely to leave at the end of the season as his contract expires and the Gunners will not want to miss out on another striker after failing to sign Dusan Vlahovic in January after Sky Sports reported their interest in the now Juventus striker.

As mentioned earlier, United are looking for a striker to partner with Ronaldo next season, which could benefit the five-time Ballon d’Or winner massively.

Signing Nunez relies on one of the club’s finishing in the top four this season, should they achieve that they could have the spot for a while with the prolific Uruguayan on their side.