Photo: Arsenal’s leaked 2022/23 away and third kits

Arsenal’s away and third kits for the 2022/23 season have been leaked.

The Gunners kit manufacturer Adidas, who they have been partnered with since 2019 in a mega £300m deal which will run until 2024 at least, have produced some lovely shirts over the years and seem to have done so once again.

Next season’s away kit looks to have a striking black and grey colour, with the third kit incorporating a mega splash of pink.

Arsenal look set to be back in the Champions League for the first time since Arsene Wenger’s retirement, and they will be thrilled if they can achieve this objective and pair the kits with the elite club competition.

You can see the photos below.