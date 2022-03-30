PSG have entered the race for Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target Jules Kounde.

Kounde, currently playing for Sevilla, has been linked with a host of clubs in recent times, with Fichajes listing Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool as interested parties.

PSG have now reportedly entered the race for the 23-year-old, according to a more recent report from Fichajes.

The report also states that PSG will be looking to be more sensible with their finances over the next few years, but with the departures of Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe likely, they will need reinforcements.

Although their priority will be focused on attacking players, the French league leaders may need to invest in their defence, due to the disappointing signing of Sergio Ramos.

The Spanish international signed at the beginning of the season, but has only managed four league appearances this season. Due to his age, PSG needed an instant impact from the 36-year-old, as he won’t have long left at the top level.

Kounde is at the opposite end of the scale, and there is a 13-year difference between the two defenders. The signing of the French international could potentially secure their defence for the next ten years.