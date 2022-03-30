Steven Bergwijn has spoken about his Tottenham future following transfer rumours linking him with Ajax in January.

The Netherlands international has admitted to being a lot happier when he finally gets the chance to play for his national team after being out in the cold at Spurs for a while now.

Antonio Conte will surely look to put his own stamp on this squad, and that could mean Bergwijn moving on in the summer.

It seems the player himself is strongly hinting at that being the best option for all involved.

“I don’t get to play much at the club. I am happy that the national coach has called me up, that’s not obvious (thing to do),” he said, as quoted by Algemeen Dagblad.

“You don’t forget about football. But of course, you feel that you don’t play that much. It was nice to be here again. We have a good and fun group.

“I wouldn’t know (whether form for the Netherlands can improve situation at club), we’ll see. Everyone wants to play of course. I have to keep my head up and work hard in training. Then we’ll see what happens in the summer,” Bergwijn explained.