VIDEO: Absolute madness as Senegal fans attack Salah after the final whistle

Mohamed Salah was attacked by Senegal fans as he was coming off the pitch after Egypt’s defeat against Senegal last night. Senegal secured the qualification for World Cup but some of their fans chose to throw objects toward Mohamed Salah who missed the penalty for his country.

That is absolutely unacceptable as Salah was seen coming off the pitch helped by the security.

You can watch the video below:

This is disgusting from Senegalese fans. In a twisted logic I’d understand the anger had they lost, but they won. They should be happy. Why attack Salah? The whole thing from the lasers to this, is just embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/eDo2PPZExB — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) March 29, 2022

Salah looked quite distressed after missing the penalty and heading for the dressing room. Thankfully, the Liverpool attacker left the pitch unharmed but that is a shocking behaviour by the Senegal fans who also tried to disturb Egypt players taking the penalties with lasers.

This is Egypt’s 2nd defeat heavy defeat against Senegal, one month after they were beaten in the Africa Cup of Nations final.