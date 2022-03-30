Video: David Beckham suggests timing of Qatar World Cup is “perfectly set up” for England

David Beckham has suggested the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could work to England’s advantage due to the timing of the competition.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former England captain who famously scored a last minute free-kick against Greece to send England to the 2002 World Cup, said the upcoming tournament was “perfectly set up for the players.”

The now 46-year-old explained the mid-season timing of the tournament would work to England’s advantage as players would be reaching peak fitness during the November/December period of the season and they would be less tired ahead of an international tournament.

Qatar 2022 is being held in November/December in order to accommodate for the extremely hot conditions the country has in the summer which would make it impossible to play football.

England made the semi-finals of the last World Cup under Gareth Southgate, before making the finals of Euro 2020.

Beckham is an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup and is reportedly being paid a whopping £150m for his role.

