Video: “He’s got to pick his words very carefully” – Qatar 2022 chief on Southgate comments on worker rights

Qatar 2022 World Cup chief executive Nasser Al Khater has hit back on comments made by Gareth Southgate expressing concerns over worker rights.

England national team manager Southgate expressed concern over the alleged lack of worker rights during the building of stadiums for the Qatar World Cup.

But Al Khater hit back at his comments, explaining that due to his big platform he needed to “pick his words very carefully” when it came to voicing concerns like he did. He invited Southgate to talk with him about the issue and said Southgate should come and speak to the workers in person rather than relying solely on media reports.

Al Khater also added that Qatar was the safest country in the Middle East, and had the same social norms for tolerance as any other country when asked about the risks over LGBTQ+ safety for anyone going to the tournament.

