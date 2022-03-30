Video: Man City’s newest signing Julian Alvarez scores his first goal for Argentina

Manchester City’s new boy Julian Alvarez scored his first goal for the Argentinian national team last night in a 1-1 draw with Ecuador. 

The 22-year-old finished off a lovely team move with a low shot into the bottom left-hand corner, which can be seen below.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

Manchester City completed the signing of the Argentine from River Plate in January for a reported £14 million according to The Guardian, but the 22-year-old was sent back to the Argentinian club and is set to join the Citizens at the start of next season.

Alvarez scored 24 goals with a further 15 assists in all competitions last season for River plate and has bagged five goals so far this season, which has just started.

The 22-year-old will be looking to re-create that form in a Man City shirt next season and will certainly be hoping to be on the plane to Qatar after making his seventh appearance for La Albiceleste last night.

