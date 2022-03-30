Video: Mohamed Salah hints at international retirement in emotional speech to teammates

Mohamed Salah appears to have hinted at his international retirement in an emotional speech to his teammates after Egypt were sent crashing out of the World Cup.

Senegal repeated their African Cup of Nations exploits by Salah’s Egypt once again on penalties, with the consequence this time meaning Egypt would not make it to the Qatar World Cup.

In the video which you can see lower down the page, Salah says it has been an honour to play with them.

However, Salah is currently at the peak of his powers as a footballer as he continues to star for Liverpool, and considering the relative quality around him when he plays for Egypt, one could easily reason that Salah could easily be a part of the next squad to try and make it to the World Cup proper in 2026.

Salah helped fire Egypt to the 2018 tournament and has twice come close to AFCON glory, failing in the final on the last two occasions.