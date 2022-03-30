VIDEO – Paqueta scores for Brazil after beautiful assist by Newcastle’s Bruno Guimares

Lucas Paqueta has opened the scoring for Brazil in the match against Bolivia after combining beautifully with Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. 

This is Guimaraes 2nd assist in a row for Brazil after he assisted Richarlison’s goal in a 4-0 win against Chile.

Enjoy the goal below:

Brazil have already secured the qualification for the World Cup in Qatar. They will be placed in pot 1 alongside Qatar, England, Portugal, Belgium, France, Argentina, and Spain for the World Cup draw on the 1st April. 

 

 

