Video: TalkSPORT pundit blames Southgate’s “ineptitude” for failing to win World Cup or Euros with England

England National Team
Posted by

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has claimed England failed to win both the World Cup and European Championship’s because of Gareth Southgate’s “ineptitude.”

England manager Southgate has enjoyed the most successful spell of any England manager since Terry Venables took England to the semi-finals of Euro 1996, guiding his squads to the semi-final’s of the World Cup and the final of Euro 2020, which was lost on penalties to Italy.

However, Jordan has been left unimpressed by Southgate, suggesting England have been given favourable draws and should have beat Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals and won the Euros.

