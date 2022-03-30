Real Madrid rival Liverpool for €40million midfielder transfer

Liverpool reportedly look set to face competition from Real Madrid for the potential transfer of Porto midfielder Vitinha.

The talented 22-year-old has really impressed in the Portuguese top flight in recent times, leading to transfer rumours about a possible big-money move in the summer.

Vitinha has already played in the Premier League with a loan spell at Wolves, and he’s now said to be keen on another spell in England as Liverpool show an interest in him, according to the print edition of Record, as translated by Sport Witness.

However, there’s also interest from Madrid, according to Defensa Central, who add that it’s likely to take around €40million to get a deal done for the Portugal international this summer.

Vitinha looks like he could do an important job for Liverpool, who never really replaced Georginio Wijnaldum after his departure last summer, but Real also have potential issues in the middle of the park.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have been great servants for Los Blancos, but are ageing and cannot go on forever, so there’s surely room for a younger player to come in, with the view to eventually replacing the two legendary midfield men.