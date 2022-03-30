West Ham United duo Andriy Yarmolenko and Ryan Fredericks are set to leave the London club this summer with both players’ contracts running out at the end of the season.

West Ham manager David Moyes is said to be looking at funding new signings this summer by offloading some of his squad’s fringe players and it was reported yesterday, that Issa Diop and Arthur Masuaku were two names on the list.

Now it seems that two more names have emerged in the form of Yarmolenko and Fredericks, who have seen themselves short of minutes this season.

Fredericks has played just 123 minutes of Premier League football this season and finds himself behind Vladimir Coufal and Ben Johnson in the right-back pecking order. As for Yarmolenko, his game time has also been limited to just 156 minutes but in recent weeks has come up with some crucial goals for the club.