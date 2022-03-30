West Ham United have received a boost in their hunt for RB Salzburg right-back Rasmus Kristensen, after it was revealed he wants to leave.

According to Danish site TV2, Kristensen wants to leave current club Kristensen in order to boost his prospects of appearing at the Qatar World Cup with Denmark.

Kristensen failed to make the squad which made it all the way to the Euro 2020 semi-final, but is in the latest squad for the now close to ending international break which has brought his total caps up to four.

He wants to leave his current club in order to play in a stronger league and subsequently boost his chances of getting into the Qatar World Cup squad, something he describes as “a huge dream.”

The 24-year-old has a sensational record for his Austrian side this season, having scored 10 goals and registered eight assists from right-back already this season.

West Ham are expected to let go of Ryan Fredericks, which could leave them short on defenders in that position, even though they would still have the options of Vladimir Coufal and Ben Johnson to play there.

BILD, via HITC, are claiming West Ham will make a move for Kristensen in order to bolster the position. The Guardian also reported previous interest from West Ham which actually resulted in a bid from two years ago, although the move of course did not materialise.