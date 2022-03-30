McAvennie urges West Ham to sign £50m Premier League star as Declan Rice replacement

West Ham have been advised to seal the transfer of Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips to potentially replace Declan Rice in midfield this summer.

Rice has been immense for the Hammers and continues to be linked with big moves away to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, though the England international could cost over £100million.

However, ex-Scotland striker Frank McAvennie believes West Ham could have an easy solution to their issues if Rice does end up leaving, with Leeds’ Phillips looking an ideal signing at £50m to replace his England team-mate.

“How much will Leeds want for Phillips? £50million? That’s the deal to do, for me,” McAvennie said.

“If Rice is going to go, then Phillips is the perfect replacement. You could sell Rice for £100million, there is no way he will go for £150million. But it’s all about trophies these days and there are other clubs who are better placed than West Ham to win them.

“So if he goes, we can get a lot of money for him. Then we pay a bit less to get Phillips. That deal makes so much sense to me. Though it is worth pointing out I don’t want to lose Rice at all.”