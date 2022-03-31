Arsenal are showing an interest in Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Scamacca is a towering striker, standing at 1.95 metres tall. The Italian has recently started representing Italy at senior level, making three appearances.

This season, the 23-year-old has scored 13 goals in 28 league games, which has attracted the interest of clubs around Europe.

According to FC Inter News, Arsenal are one of the clubs currently in the hunt for the Italian forward. The report also names Newcastle, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund as potential candidates for his signature.

Arsenal are likely to be in the market for a striker in the summer, with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette both out of contract. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang also recently left the club, so Mikel Arteta is short of numbers in attack.

Scamacca will provide an aerial and physical presence in attack, which could be vital based on their current crop of players.

The likes of Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka can provide an excellent delivery, but the current presence of Lacazette isn’t the profile of player to be attacking crosses.

If Lacazette does end up staying, Scamacca can provide a different dynamic to the Frenchman, and the 23-year-old has age on his side.