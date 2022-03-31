Ben Foster has claimed one unlikely former Manchester United teammate could have been the best player in the world.

Foster spent five years at Manchester United, only managing 12 league appearances. During his time he worked with some of the best players to have graced the Premier League, but he’s picked out one unlikely man who he believes didn’t fulfil his potential.

Speaking to the UTD Podcast, Foster said: “He could have been the best player in the world at one point, I promise you he could have. Everybody would say that he could have been the best in the world at one point.”

Anderson spent eight years at the club, making 105 league appearances, but failed to live up to the reputation he came to Manchester with. If the Brazilian had applied himself more and shown better commitment to the cause, Foster believes he could have had a more illustrious career.

“But he just didn’t care, he didn’t care about anything. Honestly, he didn’t care about anything. But you put him on a pitch and he was like that,” added Foster.

Maybe the pressure of playing for a club the size of Manchester United affected his potential, but the former Brazil international failed to push on when leaving the club.

After a short loan spell at Fiorentina, Anderson returned to Brazil, before finishing his career in Turkey.