Chelsea star will be allowed to join Newcastle for £33m

Chelsea star Timo Werner will be allowed to leave Chelsea for £33m, with Newcastle interested in the striker.

Werner has failed to live up to expectations since joining Chelsea from RB Leipzig, after scoring bundles of goals in the Bundesliga.

Werner reportedly wants to leave the club to progress in his career, and according to Sport1, he will be allowed to do so for £33m.

“Things aren’t going the way I’d like at Chelsea, so it’s all the better that things are going well here [with Germany] under Hansi Flick,” said Werner, following Germany’s win over Isreal (via talkSPORT).

Werner was linked with a move to Newcastle shortly after their takeover (according to journalist Christian Falk), so a move could potentially materialise in the summer.

