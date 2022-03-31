Daniel Levy now tempted to sign world class 183-goal man for Tottenham says reporter

Daniel Levy is reportedly tempted to bring Gareth Bale back to Tottenham for the third time.

The Welsh international has scored 183 goals in his career, and is set to leave Real Madrid when his contract expires in the summer.

Speaking to The Transfer Tavern, Dean Jones has provided an update on the 32-year-old. When asked if Levy would be interested in bringing Bale back to London, Jones said: “I mean, he’s always tempted. He loves him. He managed to get him back there before.”

Bale became one of the most lethal wingers in world football when at Tottenham, after originally starting off as a left-back.

His pace, power, and wand of a left foot, led to him moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid.