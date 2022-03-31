Erik ten Hag wants to bring Arsenal transfer target to Manchester United

Erik ten Hag wants to bring Arsenal transfer target Cody Gakpo to Manchester United if he gets the job.

Ten Hag is familiar with the Eredivisie, having managed Ajax for multiple years. Gakpo would have caught his eye, particularly this season, where has scored eight goals in twenty league games.

According to Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag will look to raid the Dutch league if he takes over at Old Trafford. Antony has been previously linked with the move to England, but now it’s reported that Manchester United will battle it out with Arsenal and Liverpool for the PSV winger.

The Athletic report that Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich are interested in the 22-year-old who has provided 14 assists in all competitions this campaign.

Ten Hag may turn to his home country, which is renowned for it’s young talent. Often players from this league can be bought on the cheap, in comparison to similar level players you’d buy from England.

Manchester United could be after a winger this summer, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial not performing to the level they once were. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga are more than likely the two who will occupy the wide positions as it stands.

However, Elanga is still very young and being relied on every single week so early in his career might do more harm than good.