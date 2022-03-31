Everton set to reluctantly sell one of two Man United and Arsenal targets

Everton recently reported losses of over £120m during last season and that has left them with no choice but to sell at least one of their best players.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the Toffees have accepted they must sell either Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison.

Both players have admirers, with Calvert-Lewin a target for Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, and as CaughtOffside reported earlier this year, Richarlison has already been touted by Manchester United, with Real Madrid and Barcelona now also monitoring the Brazilian’s situation.

Everton’s plight has been added to by their struggling Premier League position which sees them hovering precariously above the drop zone.

With just 11 games to go and only three points clear of the bottom three, manager Frank Lampard faces a huge task if he is to steer the Toffees to safety.

Discussing just how significant the remainder of the season is going to be in the side’s history, Richarlison, who spoke to the club’s official website, said: “It took some time to recover from the physical challenge of playing two international tournaments last summer – but I feel 100-per-cent fit entering a very important period for our team.

I told the manager he can count on me, my body is obeying me and everything is in place to have an excellent closing few months of the season.”

However, regardless of their top-flight status come next season, Everton’s attacking line is likely to undergo a massive change.