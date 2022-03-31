Football Agent Rob Segal has given his verdict on the chances of Manchester United and Chelsea signing Declan Rice.

Rice has been linked with a move away from West Ham, but his current club are demanding an astronomical fee for the English midfielder, according to the Daily Mail.

Segal has explained how Rice was going to Chelsea, but it might not be so straightforward anymore.

“I think Declan Rice is slightly snookered now. He was going to go back to Chelsea – that was the worst kept secret in the industry but Chelsea isn’t in the same position now, obviously,” said Segal, speaking exclusively to Caught Offside.

Of course, the situation at Chelsea is a difficult one, especially for those interested in a move to Stamford Bridge. As of today, the club haven’t concluded their takeover, so are unable to negotiate new signings.

Segal explained how Rice was set to join Chelsea, which makes sense due to his connections with the club. Rice started his youth career at Chelsea, and is publicly close friends with Mason Mount.

This may change by the summer, but Rice may target other clubs if he’s desperate for a move away from West Ham.

Segal also mentions Manchester City and Manchester United’s chances of signing Rice, saying: “Manchester City don’t need him because they’re well served in that position, at least for another season, and are Manchester United up for it? – With Paul Pogba going for nothing will they end up paying West Ham, on a good day, £80m for Rice? – That would be amazing business by the Glazers, wouldn’t it?”

As mentioned earlier, West Ham are demanding £150m for Rice, but it’s unlikely a club is going to pay this figure. With no fee coming in for Pogba, can they justify spending that sort of money on one player?

“I know Rice’s valuation is well over £150m, but there is a valuation and then there is what the market is willing to pay. However, in any case, when you include everything else, such as wages, a club is still looking at a good £100m, and I don’t know who is going to pay that. Football, financially, isn’t back to what it was,” added Segal.

Many fans will look solely at the transfer fee, which although it is a large chunk of the financials involved in a deal, it’s still only a proportion of it. Agent fees, signing-on fees, wages, and many more costs the average fan doesn’t always hear about.

The reported £150m, will end up closer to £200m once a deal has concluded, an unrealistic figure for many clubs to pay.