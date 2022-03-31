Fabrizio Romano gives Man United fan-favourite’s new contract ‘here we go’ treatment

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of seeing midfielder Bruno Fernandes pen a new deal until 2027.

That’s according to a recent report from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has given the Portuguese playmaker the infamous ‘here we go’ treatment.

Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United until 2027. Here we go. ????? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/DINn2eunzv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 31, 2022

Fans will be absolutely delighted that their number 18 has decided to commit to a new deal with the club set to make an official announcement in the coming days.

However, news that Fernandes will be renewing his contract, which was previously set to expire in 2025, has come as a surprise, especially considering the Red Devils have yet to confirm a new permanent manager.

By going out and tying down one of their most influential players, perhaps the most influential behind Cristiano Ronaldo, sends a huge signal of intent.

The club are clearly looking to rebuild with stability at their basis and while the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard look certain to leave in the summer on free transfers, having Fernandes commit for another five years will certainly be good news heading into next season.