Football Agent Rob Segal has explained why he thinks the usual big-money signings may not happen this summer, but could happen in January.

Every summer transfer window, clubs spend big in order to bring in high-profile players to improve their squads. The transfer fees seem to increase year on year, and it shows no signs of stopping.

This summer, however, may not be as busy as in recent years.

“If a club is going to be paying that much for a player and paying him £150,000-per week, maybe more, and they’ve got him for a couple of months before the players leave for the World Cup in Qatar in November, potentially a club is going to be paying a player’s wage for eight weeks and not even have the player,” says Segal, speaking exclusively to Caught Offside.

With the World Cup in the winter, many players will be departing to Qatar for a month or two, whilst the major European leagues take a winter break.

Clubs may want to hold off signing their big-money players, as they will be paying them to represent their country shortly after signing. Of course, this does happen frequently during friendlies and qualifiers, but never for an extended period of time.

Usually, tournaments are held during the transfer window, so it doesn’t make too much difference.

“I wonder whether or not the traditional big signings we usually see in the summer window will happen during the January window instead,” added Segal.

Wages may be a factor, but if a player picks up a lengthy injury during the World Cup, due to the high intensity, busy schedule of the tournament, it’s going to be extremely frustrating for the clubs who have paid big money for the players.

Waiting until January, when the scouts can watch the players in a huge tournament, wait for any injuries, and avoid paying them whilst away on International duty, could be the plan for many clubs in the summer.