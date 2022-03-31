A journalist has claimed Antonio Conte has approached Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo regarding a transfer to Tottenham.

Zaniolo’s progress has been hampered by multiple injuries, but that isn’t stopping Conte attempting to sign the Italian attacker.

In February, Roma Live reported that Conte had made contact with Roma for the 22-year-old, and now Matteo Superbi has claimed he also believes Tottenham will be in the running for Zaniolo.

Speaking to Calciomercato, Superbi said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if he was bought by a top English team; the real unknown is that despite being very young, he has already had two major operations. I wish him well and that he has given his all in terms of injuries. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were clubs like Juve, Tottenham or Manchester. It’s still an investment for big teams.”

After failing to make an appearance last season due to a knee injury, Zaniolo is back playing regular football under Jose Mourinho.

The Italian attacker has made 23 league appearances this season, scoring two goals.