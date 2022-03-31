Journalist confirms Newcastle star wanted to leave the club

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar looked set to leave the club, before the arrival of Eddie Howe.

Schar barely featured for Newcastle under Steve Bruce, but since Howe has taken over, he’s become one of the key figures in the Newcastle defence.

Reporter Keith Downie believes that Schar could have been looking to leave the club, due to his lack of game time.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal have “knocked on the door” of Italian club regarding striker
Mesut Ozil was never the same after “one of his most favourite players” left the club in 2018
Former Man City defender links Roy Keane to the recent treatment of Harry Maguire

“He was the one for me who looked like he was probably out of the picture the most and was set to leave, he probably thought that himself,” said Downie, speaking to GiveMeSport.

Schar has been almost ever-present so far under Howe, not starting just the once.

 

More Stories fabian schar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.