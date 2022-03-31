Journalist confirms Newcastle star wanted to leave the club

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar looked set to leave the club, before the arrival of Eddie Howe.

Schar barely featured for Newcastle under Steve Bruce, but since Howe has taken over, he’s become one of the key figures in the Newcastle defence.

Reporter Keith Downie believes that Schar could have been looking to leave the club, due to his lack of game time.

“He was the one for me who looked like he was probably out of the picture the most and was set to leave, he probably thought that himself,” said Downie, speaking to GiveMeSport.

Schar has been almost ever-present so far under Howe, not starting just the once.