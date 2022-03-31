Liverpool beat European giants to agree signing of midfield wonderkid

Liverpool has reportedly pulled off a masterstroke to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Sport, who claims Jurgen Klopp convinced the young midfielder to choose Liverpool over the La Liga giants.

Carvalho, 19, has been an integral part of Fulham’s set-up since he signed up to their youth academy back in 2014.

Since then, the youngster has climbed the club’s ranks to establish himself as a key first-team player, featuring in 27 Championship games already this season.

However, with his deal set to expire at the end of the season, the talented teenager is now heading to the Premier League to team up with Klopp at Liverpool, after the Reds reached an agreement to sign him on a free transfer.

January saw Liverpool come close to landing Carvalho, however, failure to get the deal across the line before the window’s deadline meant Klopp has been forced to wait six months.

Speaking shortly after the winter window closed, manager Jurgen Klopp, who spoke to BBC Sport, said: “We are still interested – it would be crazy if we were not.

“It was late, the window closed, it did not work out. We’ll see what happens.”

Since being promoted to Fulham’s senior first team, Carvalho has featured in 35 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 15 goals along the way.