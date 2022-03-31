Liverpool have received a huge injury boost ahead of their battle to win the Premier League.

With just nine games remaining and sat one point behind Manchester City, Liverpool will be hoping they can keep all their star players fit for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool fans will be delighted with the news reported by This Is Anfield on Thursday morning, that Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in full training ahead of their game against Watford this weekend.

The Liverpool academy graduate withdrew from the England squad a couple of weeks ago, but returned to full training on Wednesday.

Alexander-Arnold is vital to the way Liverpool play, and has managed 11 league assists this season. With Mohamed Salah often cutting inside from the right, it creates space for the England right-back to exploit.

If the likes of Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane, or Diogo Jota get injured, Liverpool have adequate cover in these positions. After sending Neco Williams out on loan, Alexander-Arnold is the only natural right-back in the first-team squad.

When absent, Joe Gomez or James Milner have replaced the 23-year-old, but neither player is as natural in this position as Alexander Arnold.

Although being back for Watford isn’t so important, with the Hornets struggling at the bottom of the table, Liverpool have two of their biggest fixtures of the season approaching.

In midweek, they face Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, followed by the top of the table clash against Manchester City next weekend.