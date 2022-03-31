Liverpool insider James Pearce has confirmed that Liverpool have signed 16-year-old Ben Doak from Celtic for a compensation fee of around £600,000.

Writing for The Athletic, Pearce says that the teenager had attracted interest from a host of top clubs, as he was yet to sign a professional contract for the Glasgow based club.

Pearce also states, that Leeds United were understood to have offered him more lucrative terms but his heart was set on a move to Liverpool; where he will develop under the watchful eye of the Merseyside clubs academy and Jurgen Klopp further down the line.

16-year-old Doak made his senior debut for Celtic against Dundee United in January, after been given a 22-minute run out by manager Ange Postecoglou and the youngster also featured late on in February’s Old Firm derby win over Rangers. Doak also showed glimpses of his future this week, by scoring a hat-trick for Scotland Under-17s against Georgia.

Going by his performances in the academy and the limited minutes the youngster has played with the Celtic first team, Doak will bring incredible pace and directness to Liverpool, as well as a deceptively good first touch and close control.

These are qualities that Klopp likes in his wingers, which has been evident in the signing of Luis Diaz, who has made a flying start to his career in Liverpool.

The 16-year-old won’t be eligible to play academy games for Liverpool until next season but will be raring to go once he steps through the doors of Liverpool’s AXA training centre, where he will hope to replicate the form of Liverpool’s new Colombian.