Manchester City have entered the race for Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Ronald Araujo.

Araujo has been attracting interest from around Europe, with contract talks between him and Barcelona not progressing enough to secure his signature.

According to The Express, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea are interested in the defender, but another Premier League giant has now entered the race.

Manchester City are considering making a move for Araujo, if talks between him and Barcelona don’t end positively for the Spanish club, according to Super Deporte.

Araujo is a 23-year-old defender, who is comfortable playing out from the back. He’d be the ideal candidate for Pep Guardiola to nurture into a defender to suit his system, but game time could be difficult for the Uruguayan.

Breaking into the first team may be a little easier at the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, for different reasons.

Manchester United have struggled defensively this season, with many fans calling for Harry Maguire to be dropped. If the English centre back continues this form, Araujo could be the man to replace him.

Chelsea are set to lose multiple defenders this summer, with Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen all out of contract in June.