Manchester United are preparing an offer for former Barcelona star Sergio Gomez.

Currently plying his trade in Belgium with Anderlecht, Gomez came through the Barcelona academy, before moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

At the beginning of this season, Gomez signed a five-year deal with Anderlecht, but after establishing himself in the first team, he’s now on the radar of Manchester United.

That’s according to Anderlecht Online, who named Inter Milan and Manchester United as two clubs interested in the Spanish star.

Gomez is predominantly a left-back, but has operated in more advanced positions. Many players from the Barcelona academy possess immense technical ability, and the 21-year-old is no different.

This is why he’s not only comfortable at left-back, but can play as a winger also.

Despite his young age, Gomez has already played in three different countries, so a move to England is unlikely to faze the former Barcelona man.

With Manchester United in the market for a left-back, this could signal the end for either Alex Telles or Luke Shaw. Neither player have performed particularly well this season, so a long-term replacement could be on the cards.