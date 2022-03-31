Mason Greenwood still remains unavailable for selection by Manchester United despite fans spotting his profile in the squad section on the club’s official website.

United fans saw that Greenwood was still listed as a first-team player on the squad section on the club’s official website on Wednesday, which prompted questions that there had been a change in Greenwood’s case.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the club have reiterated that the player is still suspended until further notice and confirmed that his status “hasn’t changed”.

The reason for Greenwood’s profile still being available on the club’s official desktop website is simply down to the fact that he is still a Manchester United player, despite the suspension and has always been there since his arrest.

Despite this, Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst confirmed that Greenwood’s profile was taken off the club’s smartphone app after he was removed from the squad to exclude him from interactive elements, according to the Daily Mail.

Greenwood was arrested in late January by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape and assault of an 18-year-old student and was further arrested on suspicion of threats to kill after the initial charges.

The United and England forward was released on bail last month and there hasn’t been an update since, from either the authorities or the club; with the Manchester club’s last update regarding the player’s case coming on February 1st.

That statement read, via the Daily Mail: “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.”

“As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”

The United player is still collecting his £75,000-a-week salary at present, as the United are contractually bound to continue paying the Englishman but the youngster has been dumped by his sponsors after his arrest.

Nike parted ways with the youngster without paying him a penny of compensation, which the Sportsmail exclusively revealed in February. The 20-year-old has also been removed from football games, FIFA 22, Konami’s eFootball and Football Manager 2022.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Greenwood as the case is still ongoing. Having gone so long without an update on the 20-year-old, it is likely that there is one coming soon and we will know what the future holds for the Man United player.