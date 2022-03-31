Paul Scholes “hated” playing for England and showed up for national team duty because “that’s what you have to do”.

This is according to Mick Clegg, who is currently the first-team strength and conditioning coach at Manchester United, and has opened up about the conversations he used to have with Scholes at the club’s training ground at Carrington in his new book The Power and the Glory.

When speaking about a chat he once had with the former United midfielder involving England, Clegg revealed: “Scholsey was always telling me to put the kettle on and one day we were having a chat about the Euros that summer. He said he hated playing for England, which came as a bit of a shock. I asked him why he kept turning up and he said ‘well it’s England, that’s what you have to do.

“Paul was worried about the reaction he would get from the rest of the country if he stopped playing for England.