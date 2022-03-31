PSG attacker set to stay at club despite fan discontent

Paris-Saint Germain suffered more European heartbreak after crashing out of this season’s Champions League at the first knockout stage.

Despite their blockbuster attacking front line, the French giants failed to retain their first leg 1-0 advantage against Real Madrid and were consequently sent packing from Europe’s most prestigious cup competition after losing 3-1 on aggregate.

Not only has the side’s failure on Europe’s biggest stage piled the pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino, but several first-team players have also found themselves come under fire by sections of fans in attendance at the Parc des Princes.

Booed and jeered by match goers, wide-attackers Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr have recently seen their names become the focal point for fans’ frustration.

Speaking about his team’s disappointing exit from the Champions League, Neymar was quick to defend his own performance, hinting that a recent return from injury is a reason to be exempt from critism.

“They were tough days and weeks for us,” Neymar said during a sponsor’s event (as quoted by Marca).

“We didn’t want to lose. We weren’t there for that, we didn’t plan it. No one took their foot off the pedal. Quite the contrary.

“We committed ourselves and prepared to try and qualify [for the next round]. I came back from an injury, giving my all to be there. Despite losing, at least we did it as a team.

“The life of an athlete is like that. One day you lose a game, but you can turn everything around in a short time. Football is rewarding in that sense.”

Nevertheless, the widespread criticism, particularly of Neymar Jr, has led to speculation that the Brazilian could depart the French capital and pursue a new challenge.

However, according to a recent report from Goal, the former Barcelona winger is ‘happy with life’ in Paris and is not interested in looking for a new club.

The South American’s wages, which are so high he is the club’s highest earner, are a major stumbling block when it comes to a potential transfer though.

Unlikely to have his salary matched by another club in Europe’s big leagues, if Neymar Jr wishes to remain as one of the sport’s top earners, he will have no choice but to see out the rest of his deal at Paris-Saint Germain, which does not expire until 2025.

Furthermore, at the age of 30, it is virtually a given that his current deal will be his last big contract before his ability and financial pulling power begins to decline.

Therefore, although reportedly content at Paris-Saint Germain, with his options so limited, it really is not surprising to hear the 30-year-old is open to staying with the club for another three years.