PSG leading race to sign highly-rated Man United-linked winger

Ajax would do well to prepare for the departure of two key members of their first team, including manager Erik ten Hag, who appears to be the frontrunner to succeed Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United.

However, a player who looks destined to accompany ten Hag out of the Ajax exit door is winger Antony.

That’s according to a recent report from Le10Sport, who claims the talented attacker is being eyed by a number of top European clubs.

With ten Hag being courted for the impending available manager’s job at United, a report from the Telegraph claimed the highly-rated Dutch tactician would look to bring Antony to Old Trafford with him if he was appointed as the Red Devils’ permanent boss.

However, regardless of whether or not ten Hag ends up succeeding Rangnick, United now face huge competition if they’re to land one of the Eredivisie’s hottest prospects.

Not only are Barcelona and Bayern Munich also interested in the 22-year-old attacker, but Paris-Saint Germain is believed to have upped their pursuit in recent weeks – suggesting the 9 times Ligue 1 winners are leading the charge to sign the exciting Brazilian.

Since joining Ajax from Sao Paulo in 2020, Antony has seen his stock rise immensely.

Not only has he been a hit domestically, but the international stage has seen the 22-year-old shine for Brazil with notable achievements including winning gold at last year’s Olympics.

Speaking about winning gold, the young attacker credited his time at Ajax as a huge factor in his international success.

“Playing for Ajax meant I was able to win gold at the Olympics,” Antony told Ajax’s official website.

“I am so grateful to Ajax and have really come to love this great club.”

Since his arrival in Amsterdam two years ago, the captivating South American has gone on to score 22 goals and assist another 20 in 79 appearances, in all competitions.