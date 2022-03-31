Super Agent Rob Segal has given his verdict on why he believes the England fans booed Harry Maguire in their recent friendly against Ivory Coast.

Some sections of the Wembley crowd voiced their frustrations with Maguire being called up to the England squad, through a chorus of boos, after a disappointing season at Manchester United.

When Gareth Southgate came into the England job, he specified that players would be picked on merit, not reputation. Granted, that has been the case for a lot of players, with Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Conor Gallagher, and many others, but Maguire is still getting picked despite not playing well at club level.

“I think he got booed because fans realise that if you’re not playing well, you shouldn’t be playing for England and just because you play for Manchester United shouldn’t automatically entitle you to a cap,” said Segal, speaking exclusively to Caught Offside.

Southgate does deserve credit for calling up players from the likes of Southampton, Crystal Palace, and West Ham if they are playing well. However, Maguire seems to be a player who is indispensable in the eyes of the England manager, despite players more deserving not getting a chance.

Fiyako Tomori is currently one of the best defenders in Italy, sitting top of the table with AC Milan. Conveniently, he was called up whilst at Chelsea but is now not in the squad behind Maguire.

“Maguire has played poorly all season. He’s always played well for England but I thought the checklist was that you had to play well for your club before being called up to represent your country but that appears not to be the case if you’re Harry Maguire,” added Segal.

Maguire’s performances for England have been exceptional, but it could be a huge risk picking him for the World Cup this winter if his poor form continues.

When selected in previous years, there were arguments for Maguire being included, but his performances have progressively worsened this season. There has to be a point where Southgate draws the line and accepts Maguire might not be the man to help England win a trophy.

“He never seems to take the game by the scruff of the neck, so why did he get booed? – Well, I honestly think fans are fed up with averaging players keeping their place in the England team,” Segal added.

Segal believes the England fans have a right to be frustrated, and Southgate must stick to the philosophy he set out when taking over as manager.