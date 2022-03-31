Joe Rodon will likely leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer due to frustrations over a lack of game time and the club “will regret it”, according to Football writer Alasdair Gold.

When discussing the player on his YouTube channel Gold confirmed that he believes Rodon will go in the summer. However, he suggested that it could perhaps be on loan because it would be a mistake for the club to sell him permanently.

When speaking about the defender in his Spurs Q&A, Gold said: “Antonio Conte has just apparently given a rave review of Rodon’s performance against Austria for Wales.

“And you just kind of think, is his chance gone now, though? This is the thing, with all these games now, pretty much always one a week now, I think we’ll get to the summer and I think Joe Rodon will move on to another club.

“I just hope for Tottenham’s sake they make it a loan, because I think he’s gonna go somewhere and do very well. And if they let him go permanently, I do think they’ll live to regret it, I do.”

According to a report by Football Insider earlier this month, the 24-year-old is set to quit Spurs after being left frustrated by manager Antonio Conte, who has not offered him a single Premier League minute of action since taking over.

Even with the Italian playing with three at the back, the Welsh international is yet to feature and is stuck behind Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and even Ben Davies, who is naturally a left-back.

Spurs only have the top four to play for this season and every game from here on in matters, if they are to achieve that. Conte’s side are just three points behind their North-London rivals Arsenal, having played one game more, and it is highly unlikely that the Italian will rotate much with every point being vital.

The scenario doesn’t bode well for Rodon and his frustrations are likely to continue till the end of the season. This likely means he will not be at the club next season, what remains to be seen is if it is permanent or just on loan.