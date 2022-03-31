Video: Antonio Rudiger’s agent spotted holding talks with European club

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger’s agent has been spotted in Barcelona, holding talks with officials from the Spanish giants.

Rudiger’s contract at Chelsea is set to expire in June, and the German defender has been linked with a host of clubs want to bring him in on a free transfer.

Rudiger’s agent Sahr Senesie has been spotted in Barcelona, meeting Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff, who are members of the board at the Spanish club, as seen in the video below, from Sky Sports Germany.

 

According to Football Insider, Manchester United were previously leading the race for Rudiger, listing Tottenham, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint Germain as other candidates for the 29-year-old.

