West Ham United star Manuel Lanzini has been involved in a ‘dramatic’ car crash involving his £70,000 Mercedes on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was being driven on the A12 on Thursday afternoon when his Mercedes flipped over, but the West ham star was able to walk away from the accident. Firefighters raced to the scene of the accident to aid Lanzini, but he was unhurt from the crash.

The Argentine, who was returning from international duty, was checked at the scene and deemed fine to carry on to West Hams training facility for training.

A source told The Sun via the Daily Star: “It’s a miracle he’s alive, from what I’ve heard. This was an incredibly near miss and could have killed Lanzini and the driver.

“It’s common for West Ham players to use a chauffeur service – especially for those who live in town. They were on a dual carriageway so it could have caused complete carnage.

“Just goes to show, it doesn’t matter how much cash you have – we’re all just as vulnerable to a smash like this. Thank goodness he was okay.”

Lanzini has played for West Ham 136 times since joining from Al Jazira in 2016 for a reported €12 million, according to the Daily Mail.

The Argentinian has been in and out of the Hammers side this season, rotating with Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma, and has scored six goals with a further three assists across 35 appearances in all competitions for the London club.

West Ham are currently sitting in seventh position in the Premier League with an outside chance of getting into the top four. The Hammers are six points behind Arsenal, having played two games more, and although it is still possible, David Moyes’s side will need a small miracle to achieve the feat.

West Ham continue their push against Everton on Sunday and it is unknown if Lanzini will be fit to play after this incident. After walking away ok, we all hope to see him on the pitch against the Toffees.