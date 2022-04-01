Aaron Ramsdale reveals the two key figures in persuading him to join Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has revealed the two key figures in influencing him to move to the Emirates Stadium last summer.

The England international was not the biggest name prior to his move to Arsenal, but he’d shown some promise at Sheffield United and it now looks a smart piece of business by the Gunners after his strong showing in his first season with the north London club.

Ramsdale says that speaking to Arsenal and England team-mate Bukayo Saka was key to his move, while he was also encouraged by what manager Mikel Arteta told him during talks.

The Spanish tactician gave Ramsdale a clear opportunity to challenge Bernd Leno for the number one spot, and it seems Saka also indicated to Ramsdale how much he was of interest to the Gunners boss.

“It wasn’t Mikel Arteta, to be honest – it was Bukayo!” Ramsdale told FourFourTwo, as quoted by the Metro.

“I heard rumours that Arsenal were interested in me when I was at the camp before the Euros, and Bukayo had mentioned that he and the boss had been talking about me.

“As the transfer window gathered pace, I went back to Sheffield United and there were bids getting rejected.

“When one was accepted, I finally spoke to the manager and he told me, ‘We don’t see anyone as No.1 or No.2.’

“He told me that it might take a year to win the main shirt. The manager’s great – you can speak to him about anything.”

Arsenal fans will be glad this signing has worked out so well, with Ramsdale proving a clear upgrade on Leno and potentially giving the club a top class number one for years to come.