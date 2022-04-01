Arsenal join Napoli in the race for 21-year-old winger

Arsenal have joined Napoli in the race for Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia is playing in the top league in Georgia for Dinamo Batumi, and has represented his country 11 times, scoring five goals.

Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the 21-year-old was allowed to move on loan from his parent club Rubin Kazan.

According to AreaNapoli, the Georgian winger has been approached by Napoli, but Arsenal have reportedly joined the race for the youngster.

Kvaratskhelia is yet to make his debut for his new club, but he could play his first game on Saturday when they face FC Telavi.

Arsenal’s recruitment model in recent times has been predominantly aimed at younger players, with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel, and Aaron Ramsdale all joining the club in recent years.

Kvaratskhelia fits into this model, but may find it difficult to break into the Arsenal eleven at the moment. The excellent form of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wing, and Arsenal performing well as a whole, could mean the Georgian winger opts to join a side where he can make an immediate impact.