Arsenal transfer target likely to be available as club look for replacement

There’s some potentially encouraging Arsenal transfer news emerging this morning as Aston Villa could reportedly be set to sell Douglas Luiz this summer.

The Gunners could do with strengthening in midfield, and have been linked with Luiz by the Evening Standard in recent times.

Now it looks like Luiz’s future is in doubt again, with Villa looking for a replacement for him this summer, with Arsenal and La Liga clubs mentioned as possible suitors by the Daily Mail.

The Brazil international has shown himself to be a quality player at Premier League level, and it’s somewhat surprising that Villa seem prepared to plan for life without him at the club.

Arsenal have also been linked with Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans by Team Talk, with a new midfielder making sense as a priority for the north London giants this summer.

Mikel Arteta would surely benefit from bringing in an upgrade on Granit Xhaka, while Lucas Torreira’s future will be in doubt after spending the last two seasons out on loan.

Luiz looks like he could do a job for a bigger club, and it will be interesting to see what kind of money Villa will be asking for for the 23-year-old.