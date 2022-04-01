Arsenal could reportedly face missing out on two transfer targets this summer, with Napoli and Real Madrid possibly set to do business together.

According to Todo Fichajes, Real are keen to sign Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli, but to get his price tag down they are weighing up using Luka Jovic as part of the deal.

The Gunners are interested in both players, according to recent transfer rumours, with Ruiz recently linked with Mikel Arteta’s side by the Daily Mirror, while Spanish football news outlet Marca have linked Jovic with the north London club.

Arsenal would surely benefit from bringing in Ruiz as an upgrade on Granit Xhaka in midfield, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if he favoured the chance to move back to Spain by joining Madrid.

Jovic could be another decent addition to Arteta’s squad, though in truth he’s struggled to show his best form for a while now, and the club might have other plans in that department.

Arsenal allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will be free agents this summer, so a new striker (ideally one better than Jovic) would probably make sense as a bigger priority than a midfielder like Ruiz.