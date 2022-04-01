Barcelona and Lyon are set to fight it out for Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette is going to be out of contract this summer, with no extended deal agreed with Arsenal as it stands.

Arsenal are in a transition period, bringing in young players and building for the future. The likes of Gabriel, Martin Odegaard, and Sambi Lokonga have all recently signed for the North London club, all aged under 25.

According to SPORT, Barcelona and Lyon are interested in signing the 30-year-old, if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

Lacazette has started 18 games this season, so is still a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side. However, although he’s performing well, linking up play and holding the line, he has only scored two non-penalty goals.

Arteta may be looking to bring in a striker who will contribute in front of goal, especially if they qualify for the Champions League.

Barcelona have been targeting Premier League players ever since Xavi took over the club. In January, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang all joined the club, and it seems this philosophy is going to continue with the attempts to sign Lacazette.