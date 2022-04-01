Fernandes recently signed a new deal at Manchester United, and is now being urged to improve one side of his game.

Manchester United officially announced Fernandes has signed a new contract until 2026, on their Official Website.

Martin Keown has suggested that Fernandes wouldn’t get into the Manchester City team, explained in the video below.

? “It’s tricky with Fernandes. I wonder if he was at #MCFC if he would get a game.” ? “#MUFC are carrying him from a defensive aspect. He disappears in games!” Martin Keown doesn’t believe Bruno Fernandes would get a game for Man City! pic.twitter.com/6zTUpX8AST — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 1, 2022

Looking at Fernandes in terms of attacking ability and effectiveness, he gets into most teams in Europe, but in certain systems his lack of defensive work rate would mean he could struggle.

At United, they build the team round him and let him float around in attack, carrying him defensively. In high-press, high work rate teams like Manchester City and Liverpool, he would have to adapt his defensive game.

Of course, after signing a new deal, it doesn’t matter whether he fits into other teams. However, if a new manager comes into the club, they may demand defensive work rate from the whole team from top to bottom.

Fernandes often gets compared to Kevin De Bruyne when looking at chances created, goals, and assists, but the latter’s work rate, pressing, and defensive duties are the reason he works so well in Pep Guardiola’s team.