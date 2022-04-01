Bruno Fernandes wages: Where Man Utd star ranks among club’s highest earners after new contract announced

Bruno Fernandes has sealed a new deal with Manchester United which will see him become one the clubs highest earners.

Fernandes secured a new contract which will run until June 2026, with the option to extend this by one year.

Details of the contract revealed by The Athletic, show that Fernandes will double the wages he has been on for the past two years from £120,000 per week to £240,000 per week.

This figure means the Portuguese playmaker will become one of the highest earning players at the club, eclipsed only by Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea, who both earn £400,000 and £375,000 per week respectively.

In reality, this new deal only adds one year to the deal he already had when he signed for the club in January 2020, seeing as that was a five-and-half-year deal which also had an extension included. But it does substantially improve his income, and more accurately reflects his importance to the Man United team.

Fernandes, 27, has scored 49 goals and got 39 assists in 117 games for The Red Devils, including nine goals and 14 assists this season – impressive numbers for most players but a relatively poor one for Fernandes considering the 45 goal contribution heights he hit in his first full season with United.