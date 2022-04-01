Chelsea legend Didier Drogba’s son goes AWOL, leaving club bosses “puzzled”

The son of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has reportedly failed to turn up at Portuguese club Academia for some time, leaving everyone at the club “puzzled”.

Isaac Drogba recently signed for Academia, but has mysteriously gone AWOL, with no one involved at the club hearing from him about his ongoing absence.

The side’s U23 team coach Miguel Carvalho said: “He is a fun, fast, technically good striker, he needed time to grow.

“The one who comes from outside always he needs some time and he didn’t have it.

“He left and we don’t know if he’ll come back. It’s a shame to be a bit settled because the quality is there.

“We agreed on a return date and he didn’t show up. We haven’t heard anything more about him.”

Carvalho added: “I met a good boy. The difference is that he didn’t need to work to earn money at a higher level.

“I met many footballers and the ones who really want are the ones who fight.

“In January he said goodbye to us, he said he was going to spend the weekend in France with his family and he didn’t come back.

“Honestly, I don’t even know if he’s going to come back.”