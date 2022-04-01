Euro giants have made audacious bid to seal triple Chelsea transfer raid

Chelsea may reportedly be at risk of losing three hugely important players in one go this summer, with Barcelona supposedly keen to sign Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Andreas Christensen.

The Blues are in a difficult situation at the moment, with Russian owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by the government, which prevents the club from being able to offer new contracts to players.

All three of Rudiger, Azpilicueta and Christensen will be out of contract this summer, and Barcelona have supposedly made a bid to sign all three of them, according to the Telegraph.

Needless to say, this would be an absolute disaster for Chelsea, who could really do with at least one of these players staying at Stamford Bridge.

The Telegraph suggest Christensen has already agreed a move to the Nou Camp, while the futures of Rudiger and Azpilicueta are less certain.

In normal times, Chelsea would surely be in a decent position to be able to persuade these big names to stay, but until a takeover is completed, clubs like Barca can take advantage.

It would be truly superb business by the Catalan giants to get three players of this quality for free, with the club looking on the way back up under new manager Xavi.