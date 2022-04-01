“Clubs are looking at him” – Arsenal given transfer warning over star player

Arsenal have been given a warning over the future of Bukayo Saka amid transfer rumours linking him with bigger clubs.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, having risen from Arsenal’s academy to become one of the most important players in their first-team.

Saka is likely to be wanted by Manchester City and other European giants now, though, according to former Premier League player Noel Whelan, talking to Football Insider.

The pundit warned Arsenal that they might have to give Saka a release clause in order to give him that possibility of getting a move away in the future.

“He could have a release course while also giving him more money,” Whelan said of Saka.

“There is no doubt clubs are looking at him. He is probably being looked at by Man City as well as other clubs. European giants like Barcelona, Real Madrid, all these sort of teams.

“If it’s something that he desperately wants, then he has to sit down with the manager and talk. Then they need to come up with a price tag that’s fair. A price they can go and buy another player with.

“Someone to strengthen the side and try to get Champions League football. There are so many variables they need to discuss when it comes to players.”

Fabrizio Romano has recently tweeted that Saka is happy at the Emirates Stadium, with the club working to offer him a new contract…

Arsenal are preparing their opening proposal to extend Bukayo Saka's contract in the coming months. Plan hasn't changed: new deal will be discussed at the end of the season. ?? #AFC On the player side, Saka's really happy with his Arsenal life. ??https://t.co/sagMXxedYm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2022

Saka is surely good enough, however, to play for almost any team in world football, and he might want to think about it soon if things don’t improve at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has the team on course for a top four finish, but there’s surely still a few twists and turns yet to come before the end of the season, and the club haven’t been in the business of winning the game’s biggest trophies for a while now.